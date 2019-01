Group stage fixtures for the Asian Cup 2019

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is already up and running, but there are plenty more games to come before it finishes on February 1.

There are 24 teams competing in the tournament, which is the largest it’s ever been. The matches are taking place in eight stadiums across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah. The group stages run until January 17, and there are 36 games during this stage.

If you're not going to the live games, you can always join in the fun in one of the fan zones.

But tickets start from Dhs25, so we hope that lots of you will take the chance to watch some live sport while it's here.

The Round of 16 will start on January 20, with the final details still be confirmed. Until then, here are the group games broken down by stadium.

Abu Dhabi

Al Nahyan Stadium

January 9, 3pm: Group F, Japan v Turkmenistan

January 12, 3pm: Group D, Vietnam v Iran

January 16, 5.30pm: Group C, South Korea v China

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

January 7, 8pm: Group D, Iran v Yemen

January 11, 5.30pm: Group C, Philippines v China

January 15, 5.30pm: Group B, Palestine v Jordan

January 17, 5.30pm: Group F, Oman v Turkmenistan

Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

January 8, 5.30pm: Group D, Iraq v Vietnam

January 10, 8pm: Group A, UAE v India

January 13, 5.30pm: Group F, Oman v Japan

January 17, 8pm: Group E, Saudi Arabia v Qatar

Al Ain

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

January 9, 8pm: Group E, Qatar v Lebanon

January 11, 8pm: Group C, South Korea v Kyrgyzstan

January 14, 8pm: Group A, UAE v Thailand

January 16, 8pm: Group D, Vietnam v Yemen

Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium

January 7, 3pm: Group C, China v Kyrgyzstan

January 10, 5.30pm: Group B, Syria v Palestine

January 13, 3pm: Group E, North Korea v Qatar

January 15, 5.30pm: Group B, Australia v Syria

January 17, 5.30pm: Group F, Japan v Uzbekistan

Dubai

Al Maktoum Stadium

January 7, 5.30pm: Group C, South Korea v Philippines

January 10, 3pm: Group A, Bahrain v Thailand

January 12, 8pm: Group E, Lebanon v Saudi Arabia

January 16, 8pm: Group D, Iran v Iraq

Rashid Stadium, Dubai

January 8, 8pm: Group E, Saudi Arabia v North Korea

January 11, 3pm: Group B, Australia v Palestine

January 13, 8pm: Group F, Turkmenistan v Uzbekistan

January 16, 8pm: Group C, Kyrgyzstan v Philippines

Sharjah

Sharjah Stadium

January 6, 8pm: Group B, Syria v Palestine

January 9, 5.30pm: Group F, Uzbekistan v Oman

January 12, 5.30pm: Group D, Yemen v Iraq

January 14, 8pm: Group A, India v Bahrain

January 17, 8pm: Group E, Lebanon v North Korea